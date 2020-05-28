Red Cross in urgent need for blood donations

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The American Red Cross is facing an urgent need for blood donations as hospital demands increase.

This comes as hospitals resume surgical procedures and patient treatments that were temporarily put on hold in response to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Demand for blood products has grown by 30 percent after declining sharply in April. At the same time, blood drives continue to be canceled as many businesses and community organizations remain closed, making the need for donors even greater.

American Red Cross Communications Director Kelly Isenor told 22News, “While the Red Cross has been able to meet immediate hospital needs during the pandemic, we’re still trying to operate in a sense where we still have to have social distancing in all our blood drives, so we’re limited in how we can accommodate that.”

Anyone who gives blood between now and May 31 will receive a Red Cross T-shirt, and those who give between June 1 and June 30 will receive a $5 Amazon gift card.

You can make an appointment by downloading the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting their website, or calling the number listed on your screen.