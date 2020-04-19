Red Cross now offering online courses on essential safety and preparedness skills

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – If you’re spending your days indoors to protect yourself from COVID-19, you can now use that time to learn how to help others in an emergency.

The American Red Cross is now offering online courses that teach essential safety and preparedness skills in the events of catastrophes like fires, tornadoes, floods of other tragedies.

Course offerings include adult, child, and baby CPR, cat and dog first aid, and babysitting basics. If you want to sign up, visit the Red Cross website.