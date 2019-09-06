Red Cross to end mobile blood drives in November

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Starting November 8, the Red Cross is ending mobile blood drives in central and western Massachusetts.

This means they will no longer be community blood drives in public places like schools, churches, and city halls.

In a statement, the Red Cross said the decision will not affect the availability of Red Cross blood products for those in need.

However some local residents don’t agree.

“If they were closer by like some school, people would do them. But, if it’s farther away people are not going to want to reach out to go to it no more,” argued Ufemia Calvente of Springfield. “They aren’t going to have enough blood to donate to people that actually need the blood.”

Although there will no longer be mobile drives in central and western Massachusetts, people are still encouraged to visit the two blood donations centers in Springfield and Worcester.

The decision will affect 52 Red Cross employees in Central and Western Massachusetts.

The Red Cross will continue to provide disaster preparedness and response activities, services to military members, veterans and their families, and health and safety training.

For more information on where to donate click here.