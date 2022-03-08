(WWLP) – A registration site to help find a very closely matched kidney donor has opened to help save a 4-year-old.

Alex is a 4-year-old boy in need of a kidney transplant after both were removed due to nephrotic syndrome. He was diagnosed in April of 2020 and has been on dialysis since November 2021. He is in need of a kidney so he can live and go back to school, he just wants to get back to playing with his friends and not feeling tired all the time.

Thanks to Tom Brady, attention is being called to the matter and is successfully drawing attention to the cause. Tom Brady is not only familiar with football but he has grown familiar with life-saving and the importance of community outreach. This all started with his friend and mentor, Tom Martinez, who passed away shortly before he was to receive a kidney transplant from MatchingDonors.com. He decided to fund the organization for the past 10 years in honor of his mentor.

MatchingDonors.com can find a transplant in less than 6 months instead of 7 to 10 years. Tom Brady recognizes this importance while supporting Alex’s search for a donor to save his life.

Alex’s life grows complex and tiresome for the young boy. Alex’s mother adds, “Alexander needs a kidney so he can live and go back to school full time and not be stuck to a dialysis machine three days a week, eight hours a day. Dialysis is keeping Alex alive, but It’s taxing on him not only physically but mentally, he just wants to get back to playing with his friends and not feeling tired all the time.”

With the help from MatchingDonors.com Alex has better hope that help will be soon. To register to be a kidney donor to save someone like 4-year-old Alex, visit MatchingDonors.com.