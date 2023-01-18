SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – As variants of Covid-19 continue to spread, keeping testing kits handy is encouraged to help stay on top of your health.

The Springfield HHS department is reminding people that the shelf life of rapid covid tests was extended to 12 months when stored at the proper temperature.

While the FDA does recommend discarding expired health Covid-19 antigen rapid tests…you have a whole year before you have to worry about it. Springfield Health and Human Services Commissioner Helen Caulton-Harris told 22news there’s now a convenient way for folks to check the shelf-life of their tests.

“We have put on our test kits a QR code that our residents can scan and it’ll bring them to the FDA letter that tells them that their test kit has been extended, said Helen Caulton-Harris, HHS Commissioner, Springfield.

The FDA recommends storing rapid test kits in a 36-86 degree Fahrenheit area. Springfield residents can stop by the HHS office on Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 10 AM-2 PM to pick up free covid-testing kits.