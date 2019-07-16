Reminder: Plan out your child’s vaccinations before school starts

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Though it’s still summer, it’s not too soon to be thinking about your child’s vaccinations before returning to school.

In Massachusetts, children in grades kindergarten to 6th grade need to have DTaP, Polio, Hepatitis B, MMR, and Chickenpox vaccines. For those in Grades seven through 12, a meningococcal vaccine is also required.

If your kid is heading off to college, there is also a meningitis type B vaccine available, though not required at most schools.

There are other optional vaccines parents can ask their pediatrician about, including hepatitis A.

Dr. Jonathan Schwab of Northampton told 22News, “Hepatitis A is a virus that can impact the liver, it can give you jaundice or abdominal pain. It can be a very serious disease and you can prevent by getting a vaccine that is very safe.”

After cases of meningitis at UMass and one at Smith College last year, Smith College strongly recommends the vaccine for incoming students.