Reminder: Wash your masks as flu season quickly approaches

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Face masks are now a part of our daily wardrobe and while we remember to wear them, we don’t always remember to wash them. Which is especially important as flu season approaches.

Health experts say wearing a soiled mask can put you at a greater risk for getting sick.

They can become contaminated by bacteria and viruses and cause an infection if worn for a prolonged time without being cleaned.

If you have a runny nose, sneeze, or cough in your mask, you’re encouraged to throw it away if it’s disposable and wash it if it’s cloth.

The CDC says cloth face coverings should be washed regularly and can be done with your laundry using detergent.