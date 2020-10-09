Reminder: Wash your masks as flu season quickly approaches

Health

by: Regan Schiappa

Posted: / Updated:

FILE (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images,)

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Face masks are now a part of our daily wardrobe and while we remember to wear them, we don’t always remember to wash them. Which is especially important as flu season approaches.

Health experts say wearing a soiled mask can put you at a greater risk for getting sick.

They can become contaminated by bacteria and viruses and cause an infection if worn for a prolonged time without being cleaned.

If you have a runny nose, sneeze, or cough in your mask, you’re encouraged to throw it away if it’s disposable and wash it if it’s cloth.

The CDC says cloth face coverings should be washed regularly and can be done with your laundry using detergent.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

Trending Stories

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Donate Today