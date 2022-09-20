(WWLP) – According to a new CDC Vital Signs report, less than half of children aged 2-16 years with sickle cell anemia received the recommended screening for stroke in 2019. The recommended medications such as hydroxyurea, which reduces pain and acute chest syndrome complications continue to not be given to children.

Black and African people are generally affected by sickle cell anemia, according to CDC. It appears to be the most severe form of sickle cell disease, a red blood cell disorder.

Courtesy of the CDC.

“We must take action to ensure that children with sickle cell anemia are receiving potentially lifesaving treatment,” said CDC Acting Principal Deputy Director Debra Houry, M.D., M.P.H. “The pain and complications these children often experience can be excruciating and debilitating and can last for hours, days, or even weeks. Preventive care and medicines, such as hydroxyurea, can help ease the pain and suffering these children go through, and may extend their lives.” In 2019, over 3,000 children diagnosed with the disease are continuously enrolled in Medicaid.

Data from the IBM® MarketScan® Multi-State Medicaid Database indicates the following:

About half (47%) of children aged 2–9 years and 38% of children aged 10–16 years received transcranial Doppler (TCD) ultrasound to assess their risk for stroke. Sickle cell anemia is a leading cause of childhood stroke.

Only 2 in 5 children aged 2–9 years and about half of children/teens aged 10–16 years with sickle cell anemia used hydroxyurea.

Both the stroke screening and hydroxyurea use were highest among children with high levels of health care use, as well as those with evidence of prior complications from their disease.

“Sickle cell anemia can shorten a person’s life expectancy by more than 20 years and can lead to complications affecting all parts of the body. These complications are preventable—not inevitable. We must do more to help lessen the pain and complications associated with this disease by increasing the number of children who are screened for stroke and using the medication that can help reduce painful episodes,” said Karen Remley, M.D., M.P.H., director, CDC’s National Center on Birth Defects and Developmental Disabilities.

According to CDC, racism has been a barrier for children to receiving both screening and treatment. Those with the disease may not have access to providers with expertise in treating the condition. A portion of people has reported feeling stigmatized and having their symptoms dismissed when they do not receive care.

Much can be done to help children with sickle cell anemia and their families, according to the CDC: