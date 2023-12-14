BOSTON (WWLP) – More than 2,300 people have died from opioid-related overdose deaths in Massachusetts over the last year, according to the Department of Public Health (DPH).

Preliminary data released by the DPH Wednesday showed between October 1, 2022 and September 30, 2023, there was a total of 2,323 overdose deaths. The amount of deaths is slightly less that last year’s report, where there was a reported 2,359 overdose deaths.

Data also showed that in January, February and March 2023, roughly 93 percent of all opioid-related overdose deaths were connected to fentanyl.

“The overdose crisis continues to devastate our communities and families throughout Massachusetts. When I read these numbers, I’m heartbroken to think about the lives connected to each one and their loved ones who are enduring this tragic loss,” said Governor Maura Healey.

A feasibility report states that one way to prevent overdose deaths is to establish overdose prevention centers throughout Massachusetts. The report says there have been no overdose deaths ever reported at sanctioned prevention centers. Only two centers exist in the United States, both in New York, which do operate in spite of federal regulations.

These facilities are where people who use drugs can consume substances under the supervision of trained staff that can administer overdose reversal medication if needed. Overdose prevention centers also provide sterile supplies, drug and disease testing and referrals to treatment services that help with substance use disorders. A recent poll found that more than two-thirds of Massachusetts voters are in favor of these facilities.

There is legislation in the House and Senate on Beacon Hill that would provide legal protections for safe injection sites to operate here in the Commonwealth, which DPH supports. This legislation has widespread support from western Massachusetts lawmakers, with nine local lawmakers signing on as co-sponsors.

Representative Lindsay Sabadosa said in a statement, “We are at a point in time where we know the status quo does not work to save lives. Public Health professionals, medical professionals and law enforcement are all starting to coalesce around the idea that we need something new and safe consumption sites are part of the solution to our overdose epidemic.”

As for further harm reduction measures, DPH funded a vending machine pilot in Pittsfield with Berkshire Medical Center. The machine distributed 141 safer smoking kits, 91 sterile syringes and 35 snacks to 179 participants.

The feasibility report from the DPH dealing with safe injection sites headed to the Governor’s desk on Wednesday for review.

The DPH data also shows several other key factors in opioid-related overdose deaths this year:

1,718 opioid-related overdose deaths were reported in the first nine months of 2023, 32 fewer that last year during the same period.

The rate of deaths has increase by three percent per year on average from 2015 (25.6 per 100,000 people) to 2022 (33.6 per 100,000).

Cocaine was present in a record high 60 percent of deaths in the first three months of 2023. Alcohol in 20 percent Benzodiazepines in 24 percent Prescription opioids in 11 percent Amphetamines in 10 percent Xylazine in 7 percent Heroin in 4 percent

Men are 72 percent of all opioid-related overdose deaths in the first nine months of 2023.

47 percent of all opioid-related overdose deaths in the first nine months of 2023 were among people aged 25-44.

Naloxone was administered in 97 percent of acute opioid overdoses treated by Emergency Medical Services from January to September 2023.

This year, the DPH also released data on non-fatal opioid-related overdose (NFO) rates in Massachusetts for the first time. Between 2013 and 2021, there was a total of 133,295 NFOs involving 72,018 Massachusetts residents. People that survive one opioid overdose were more at risk for another opioid overdose. One out of every 11 people that survived an opioid overdose later died from an opioid overdose.