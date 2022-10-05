WALES, Mass. (WWLP) – The Wales Health Department is informing residents of a possible cyanobacteria algae bloom reported at Lake George.

Residents are asked to avoid contact with the lake until the advisory is lifted. This advisory also includes pets. If you believe your pet may have come in contact with the algae, you should wash your pet and contact your veterinarian.

MAP: Lake George in Wales

Cyanobacteria Blooms

Cyanobacteria algae can cause skin and eye irritation. Ingesting a small amount may cause gastrointestinal symptoms and ingesting a large amount can damage the liver or cause neurological damage. Small children and pets are more susceptible to the effects caused by the algae.

Algae blooms can be caused by warm weather, sunlight, excess nutrients in the water like fertilizer or human waste, stormwater runoff, or failing septic systems.

Testing will be conducted once the algae is no longer visible and the Wales Health Department will notify the public once the advisory is lifted.