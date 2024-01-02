SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – As was expected, all over the country there’s been an increase in respiratory illnesses, which may not peak until later this month.

There’s typically a rise after the new year, with larger gatherings translating to higher spread. According to the most recent data from the State Department of Public health, nearly 17-percent of emergency room visits were due to respiratory illnesses, with COVID-19 being the leading cause.

Between December 17th to the 23rd, there were about 6,000 confirmed or probable COVID cases reported. Those numbers are similar to last year during the same week, though cases climbed to almost 17,000 after the new year.

Baystate Health’s wastewater surveillance data has shown an increase in COVID-19, leading to a renewed mask requirement for all hospital visitors. Some took precautions for the inevitable post-holiday surge mostly sticking to healthy habits.

“I’m primarily plant based so I don’t eat meat, eggs, dairy things like that. That keeps me pretty healthy,” said Steven Kravetz of Holyoke. “I also work out four-to-five times a week an hour to an hour and a half each time that also keeps me pretty healthy.”

“I take medicines, I get vaccines and I eat healthy food,” said Connor Bouchard of Springfield. He noted, “That’s three really good things that you can do to keep yourself safe.”

Vaccines remain the top recommended practice for protection, and if you do get sick there’s antiviral treatments available.