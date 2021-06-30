Return to normalcy; Battle against mental illness continues

WILBRAHAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Businesses are reopening and tourists are vacationing, as COVID-19 cases dwindle and a sense of normalcy is felt.

But for some, the impact of a global shutdown continues to linger, especially for those struggling with mental health. The National Alliance on Mental Illness states that one in five U.S. adults experience mental illness, and one in 20 experience severe mental illness.

To help in the fight against mental illness, Real Living Realty Professionals hosted an outdoor music event at the Wilbraham Country Club. With all proceeds to benefit the Mental Health Association.

“We really wanted to be involved in this event because of the mental health issues right now, especially after COVID,” Amal Ardolino, a realtor with Real Living Realty Professionals said.

Kimberly A. Lee is the VP of Resource Development and Branding for MHA told 22News for some, mental illness has improved through reconnecting with the community post-COVID, but it isn’t the case for everyone.

“But for some people, making that transition out of COVID and back into the community, is not always easy. And so there could be feelings of anxiety, heightened sense of insecurity or even fear,” Lee said.

The National Institute for Mental Health offers resources for individuals struggling with mental illness

MIA is a Springfield-based agency that provides assistance to those battling mental illness and offers resources such as access to therapy or services for housing.