Risk factors of breast cancer

Health

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WWLP) – October is breast cancer awareness month. Studies have shown that your risk for breast cancer is due to a combination of factors.

Some of those factors include, being older than 50, having a history of breast cancer, and not being physically active. Also, older women who are overweight or obese have a higher risk of getting breast cancer than those at a normal weight.

Studies show that a woman’s risk for breast cancer increases with the more alcohol she drinks, too. Health experts suggest talking to your doctor about ways to reduce your risk.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

Trending Stories

Donate Today