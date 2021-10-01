Risk factors of breast cancer

(WWLP) – October is breast cancer awareness month. Studies have shown that your risk for breast cancer is due to a combination of factors.

Some of those factors include, being older than 50, having a history of breast cancer, and not being physically active. Also, older women who are overweight or obese have a higher risk of getting breast cancer than those at a normal weight.

Studies show that a woman’s risk for breast cancer increases with the more alcohol she drinks, too. Health experts suggest talking to your doctor about ways to reduce your risk.