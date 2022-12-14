CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A special fundraiser held to ensure more funding goes towards local mental health organizations.

People gathered at The RumbleSeat in Chicopee for a paint fundraiser to benefit The National Alliance on Mental Illness of Western Massachusetts. 22News spoke with people there about the importance of supporting these organizations that provide crucial services, especially in the wake of the death of Stephen ‘Twitch’ Boss.

Donna Bunn, Vice President of NAMI, told 22News, “This time of year is a lonely time for those who are struggling with mental health. For us to come and be able to make awareness and have people aware of people that are lonely, that is something we are glad we did tonight.”

If you or anyone you know is in need of help, call 988. Help is available 24 hours a day.