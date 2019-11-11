Saying “I do” in the ICU

(WPXI) In just over a month, a Pennsylvania man went from healthy to hospitalized – and needing a heart transplant.
Matt Shilling was perfectly fine less than two months ago. Then in September, he was having trouble breathing, so he went to the doctor and was diagnosed with a serious heart condition.
Shilling was given an artificial heart to keep his blood pumping, and after a series of tests, doctors said he may need a heart transplant.
However, he first wanted to make the most of life by getting married to his girlfriend, Amy, on Friday at UPMC Presbyterian.
