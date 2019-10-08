School districts across Massachusetts install vape detectors

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, more than 20 percent of high schoolers say they smoke e-cigarettes.

Some states have chosen to end sales of flavored e-cig products in the hopes of curbing teen use, but some school districts are taking their own steps to stop vaping.

Districts across the country, including some in the eastern part of Massachusetts, have started installing vape detectors. The detectors, which look similar to a smoke detector, can be placed in bathrooms to sense when a student is vaping.

According to CNN, some can even detect when THC oil is being used, one of the compounds that have a potential link to the vaping-related illnesses seen around the country.