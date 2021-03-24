Seasonal allergies symptoms vs. COVID-19 symptoms, how to tell the difference

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Allergy season is here and people are feeling the affects. Tree pollen and soil mold are incredibly common right now. The COVID-19 pandemic is still ongoing and the two share some common symptoms. You can also have symptoms of both COVID-19 and seasonal allergies at the same time.

“I have a really bad runny nose and itchy eyes and stuff,” seasonal allergy sufferer, Milan Gravaoc told 22News when asked about his symptoms.

There are big symptom differences between COVID-19 and seasonal allergies.

“One of the biggest differences is, in general, allergies should not cause fever or chills,” Allergy and Immunology Associates of New England allergist, Dr. David Robertson told 22News.

Seasonal allergies can cause itchy, watery eyes and sneezing… symptoms not typically seen in COVID-19. Seasonal allergies does not cause body aches or loss of taste or smell, which are COVID-19 symptoms.

“People with allergies certainly can get COVID but if you don’t have obvious exposure, if you don’t have the fever and the chills, and this fits kind of your usual seasonal pattern, it’s much more likely to be allergic,” Dr. Robertson continued.

People typically don’t experience a shortness of breath as a seasonal allergy symptom unless they have a prior respiratory condition such as asthma which can be triggered by an exposure to pollen.

22News asked Dr. Robertson if mask wearing will help allergy sufferers and the answer was positive. “Actually there’s good evidence that goes way back before COVID-19 that says barrier protection whether masks or even like eyewear or goggles can actually be protective,” Dr. Robertson said.

The CDC says masks offer some protection from seasonal allergies because they prevent larger particles from being inhaled. They recommend washing your mask after each use especially if you have seasonal allergies because your face covering may carry pollen particles.

It still may be difficult for some to tell the difference so the CDC says you may need to get a COVID-19 test to confirm that you don’t have the virus.