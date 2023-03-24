CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The spring season is here! And with warmer weather and sunshine soon to come, that also means seasonal allergies for many people.

According to the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America, pollen is one of the most common triggers of seasonal allergies. There are three main types of pollen allergy: tree pollen, grass pollen, and weed pollen. Tree pollen is the first pollen to appear each year in the US between February and May.

“It comes with walking in a forest park, and it’s a small price to pay to even get to walk,

so I am quite happy to accept that,” said Frank Stipek of Springfield. In the organization’s ‘2023 Allergy Capitals’ report, the city of Springfield ranks number 34 on their list of allergy capitals in the US.