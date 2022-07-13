BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials announced the season’s first West Nile Virus-positive mosquito sample Wednesday.

According to a news release sent to 22News, West Nile Virus (WNV) has been detected in mosquitoes in Massachusetts for the first time this year. The presence of WNV was confirmed Wednesday by the Massachusetts State Public Health Laboratory in a mosquito sample collected Monday in Easton.

No human or animal cases of WNV or Eastern equine encephalitis (EEE) have been detected so far this year

“West Nile Virus is part of summer in Massachusetts, and we expect to see infected mosquitoes at this time of year,” said Public Health Commissioner Margret Cooke. “Now is the time to start taking steps to avoid mosquito bites. While WNV can cause serious illness, there are things that you can do to protect yourself and your loved ones.”

“Simple actions can help protect you from mosquito bites and the diseases they can cause,” said State Epidemiologist Dr. Catherine M. Brown. “Use a mosquito repellent with an EPA-registered ingredient, wear clothing to reduce exposed skin, drain standing water, and repair window screens. We also encourage you to make it a habit to check the mosquito-borne disease webpages on mass.gov so you know when and where WNV activity is occurring.”

West Nile Virus is usually transmitted to humans through the bite of an infected mosquito. There were 11 cases of West Nile Virus in 2021. West Nile Virus can infect people of all ages, and people over the age of 50 are at higher risk for severe disease.

WNV symptoms tend to include fever and flu-like illness. In rare cases, more severe illnesses can occur.