PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Massachusetts Department of Public Health confirmed another sample of mosquitoes in Pittsfield have tested positive for West Nile Virus.

The sample was taken from the area of Elm Street and Williams Street in Pittsfield by the Berkshire County Mosquito Control Project. Results were confirmed on Friday by the Massachusetts DPH.

There are no confirmed human cases of West Nile Virus at this time. However, residents are encouraged to take these measures to avoid mosquito bites:

Wear long pants and sleeves when outdoors

Use repellents with DEET identified on the label

Repair any holes in screen doors to prevent mosquitoes from entering your home

Plan outdoor events to avoid the hours of dusk and dawn, peak mosquito times

Remove still bodies of water from your yard to eliminate mosquito breeding