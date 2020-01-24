Second U.S. coronavirus case confirmed

(NBC News) A second case of coronavirus has been confirmed in the United States.

The new patient is a Chicago woman in her 60’s who returned from Wuhan, China last week.



Health officials are monitoring her contacts, as well as those of the first confirmed U.S. patient in Seattle.



“This is a rapidly evolving situation,” says the Center for Disease Control’s Dr. Nancy Messonnier. “I am always concerned when there is the emergence of a new virus but right now, the immediate risk to the American public is low.”

The pneumonia-like virus has killed at least 26 and sickened more than 800. At least 50 possible cases in the United States are under investigation.

In China, the government has sealed off several cities, including Wuhan, ground zero for coronavirus.

