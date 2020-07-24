Senator Ed Markey holds livestream to discuss illnesses linked to COVID-19

(WWLP) – Health rights advocates are discussing the possible links between Chronic Fatigue Syndrome and viral illnesses like COVID-19 in a livestream led by Senator Ed Markey.

According to the CDC 2.5 million Americans suffer from CFS, it is a complex illness that affects the body’s energy production, causing severe sleeping problems and extreme fatigue, and doesn’t improve with rest.

Dr. Anthony Fauci recently warned about the post-viral syndrome–saying COVID-19 patients may be at a higher risk of developing the condition.

Advocates in the livestream discussed how patients often times go undiagnosed and not enough research means the illness can be misunderstood by health care workers.

“If our Federal agencies had listened to ME/CFS advocates five years ago, and committed to making real progress we would have likely had diagnostic testing and adequate clinical care at this point or widespread awareness,” said Claudia Carrera.