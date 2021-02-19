Senator Lesser brings attention to mental health

Within the ongoing global COVID-19 crisis, another crisis has surfaced.

Mental health has gripped the country and the need for support is being felt in western Massachusetts.

Senator Eric Lesser brought attention to this need with a lunchtime live stream event on Friday. Lesser was joined by Kristy Navarro, Clinical Supervisor at Mental Health Associates to talk about some of the largest stressors that impacted people at the beginning of the pandemic.

Among those stressors, are remote learning and prolonged uncertainty. Adding that when COVID concerns surfaced, many expected it to be a two-week deal. However, last month we hit the one year since the start.

“Reach out and stay connected.. stay connected to friends, family, reach out for support. We are here. It’s so important to start that dialogue,” Navarro said.

Navarro said moving forward she hopes telehealth, which has been critical during the pandemic will continue to be a regular option, and that insurance companies will provide organizations with the means to continue offering it through rate parity.

For more information on MHA, click here.