September is Suicide Prevention Month

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – National Recovery Month is being observed during September and so is suicide prevention.

There are various factors that influence suicidal behaviors. Prevention organizations say that substance abuse is linked to a substantial number of suicides and attempts.

It’s often hard to talk about but important to note that suicide is the tenth leading cause of death in the United States. These findings are by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. It’s the second leading cause of death for people 10 to 34-years-old.

This serious and preventable public health problem was responsible for nearly 45,000 deaths in 2016 alone. That’s about one death every 12 minutes.

Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration said opiates including heroin and prescription painkillers are present in 20 percent of deaths by suicide in the U.S.

But it’s also important to know other key risk factors and warning signs. Experts say mental and anxiety disorders, history of trauma and abuse, lack of social support and sense of isolation are a few risk factors.

If you or your loved ones have talked about inflicting self-harm, display extreme mood swings, talk about feeling hopeless or trapped, seek help immediately.

You can do that by calling the Suicide Prevention Hotline, 1-800-273-8255.