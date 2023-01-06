NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) grants $4 million for ServiceNet’s Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinics (CCBHC) like in Northampton and Greenfield.

As part of a pilot program that began in 2020, ServiceNet’s outpatient clinic locations in Northampton and Greenfield were first appointed as Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinics (CCBHC) by SAMHSA. Over the next four years, these health clinics will be extended and enhanced.

“CCBHCs represent a vital and exciting national movement toward behavioral healthcare that takes an integrated, team-based approach,” said James Flood, Program Director of CCBHC at ServiceNet. “People are multifaceted, and they are affected by their environment and various stressors in their life. All their challenges are interrelated, and assistance and solutions need to be integrative to address this reality. CCBHCs show how that integration can work successfully, and I am thrilled to continue this work and help model the future of behavioral healthcare.”

CCBHC’s goal will be to provide comprehensive, person-centered behavioral health care. They are looking to do this while removing barriers. To make easier access to both mental health and substance use disorder treatment. Different roles within the CCBHC team focus on providing clients with a variety of sources.

A case manager helps in obtaining the resources clients need to stabilize their income, secure needed health care, and safe housing, address food insecurity, identify social opportunities, and strengthen family relationships. Therapists, nurses, recovery coaches, peer mentors, and more are also available.

SAMHSA continues to lead public health efforts to advance behavioral health in the nation. SAMHSA clinics across the US have already received more than a billion dollars since the CCBHC program launched.