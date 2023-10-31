LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – A sewer backup on Williams Street has caused the overflow to discharge into Longmeadow Brook.

According to the Longmeadow DPW, approximately 1,500 gallons of sewage have spilled into the water due to a backup at 1241 Williams Street on Tuesday. It is recommended that the public avoid contacting the affected water bodies for at least 48 hours due to increased health risks caused by bacteria and other contaminants.

Longmeadow Brook is a tributary of the Connecticut River.