“She Is Beautiful” event in Springfield promotes mental health awareness

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Great music, shopping, and food brought people together in downtown Springfield and it was all for a good cause.

“She Is Beautiful,” an event benefiting mental health awareness took place early Wednesday night at the Shops at Marketplace on Main Street.

Attendees got to shop around while enjoying some fall-inspired beverages, snacks and the sights and sounds of western Massachusetts native Kamaya Diggs.

One person told 22News, the environment Wednesday night made it easier to learn about this serious problem that affects so many people.

“It’s just a great way to bring the community together and talk about these things,” Melissa Knox said. “There’s such a big stigma and kind of a bad stigma around mental health and I feel like the community kinda needs that positivity when it comes to mental health.”

A portion of Wednesday night’s sales will help support the Mental Health Association and NAMI western Massachusetts.