Should people wear masks again as Delta variant cases increase?

(WWLP) – Health officials say the Delta variant of the coronavirus is continuing to surge in the US. The Delta variant of the coronavirus is now making up 83 percent of US COVID-19 cases.

“This is a dramatic increase, up from 50 percent of the week July 3,” said Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the CDC. “In some parts of the country the percentages even higher, particularly in places of low vaccination rates.”

According to the CDC, unvaccinated people are most at risk for the Delta variant, which includes children under the age of 12. Worries over this group of unvaccinated children have The American Academy of Pediatrics cautioning that children should wear masks when they return to school in the fall.

Even places like Provincetown over Eastern Massachusetts are now issuing a mask advisory amid the recent uptick in COVID-19 cases. Brian Luongo of Agawam told 22News that they will continue to wear their mask in public places like the grocery store.

“It’s just out of habit,” said Luongo. “Just to play it safe. I don’t wear it all the time just when I go to a place like this.”

COVID-19 vaccines are effective against the Delta variant. However, CDC officials say it is still possible to get infected. Currently, 63 percent of Massachusetts residents are fully vaccinated.