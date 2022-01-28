Shoveling snow and heart conditions

(WWLP) – With all of the incoming snow, there are some important things to keep in mind when its comes to shoveling safely, especially for those with preexisting heart conditions.

The American Heart Association warns that the risk of having a heart attack while physically exerting

ourselves when shoveling in colder temperatures, increases the work load on our hearts.

“If I feel a little tired I’ll take a break for a few minutes, if you know you have preexisting a health conditions then it would be a good idea to get some help”, said Paul Legere of Springfield.

The American Heart Association also encourages you to take frequent breaks, use a smaller shovel to avoid excess weight. Most importantly, learn the warning signs of a heart attack.