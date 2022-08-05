CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – With temperatures continuing to be in the 90s it is very easy for heat-related illnesses to kick in.

Heat-related illnesses occur every year and can sometimes lead to death if not treated right away. It is important to know the signs of heat exhaustion which include, feeling dizzy or fainting, excessive sweating, cool or clammy skin, and muscle cramps which can also be related to dehydration.

If you experience any of these it is important to get to a cool, air-conditioned place, drink lots of water and take a cool shower or apply an ice pack on yourself. The most dangerous when it comes to heat illness is heat stroke.

Some signs of a heat stroke can be a throbbing headache, not being able to sweat, red hot skin, or loss of consciousness. If you experience any of these call 911 immediately.

Some tips to stay safe in the heat are to wear light-colored clothes, drink plenty of water, eat healthy foods, stay in the air conditioning or shade, and find a local cooling center.