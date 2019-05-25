Signs, symptoms to look for if bitten by a tick

(WWLP) – You may have plans to spend your Memorial Day Weekend outdoors, but that means you may be exposed to ticks.

You’re more likely to get Lyme disease if you live or spend time in grassy and heavily wooded areas, but everyone should be cautious.

The earliest signs of Lyme disease include a rash developing anywhere between three to 30 days after a tick bite, it may resemble a bulls-eye. The rash is typically not painful or itchy but might feel warm to the touch.

Other symptoms include fever, fatigue, body aches, and swollen lymph nodes. Symptoms can worsen if Lyme disease goes untreated.

If you experience any of these symptoms after a tick bite you should contact your doctor right away.

Treatment for Lyme disease is more effective if begun early.

