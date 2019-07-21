Signs to look out for to prevent heat-related illnesses

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Local hospitals and clinics were on high alert with extreme heat this weekend.

High heat and humidity on Saturday had temperatures feeling close to 110 degrees, putting people at risk for heat-related illnesses like heat stroke and heat exhaustion.

22News spoke with a number of local clinics and hospitals, including Baystate Medical Center’s Emergency Room who said they did not see an increase in heat-related illnesses this weekend.

Heat-related illnesses are preventable, which is why it’s important to learn the symptoms and what to do if you or a loved one experiences them.

For symptoms of heat stroke, look out for:

High body temperature of 103 degrees or higher

Hot, red, dry, or damp skin

Fast and strong pulse

For symptoms of heat exhaustion, keep an eye out for:

Heavy sweating

Cold, pale, and clammy skin

Fast and weak pulse

Seek medical attention right away if you are throwing up and your symptoms worsen. Especially, when experiencing a heat stroke — remember to call 911 right away.