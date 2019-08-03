Six Massachusetts communities at ‘high risk’ of Triple E

FILE – This 2006 file photo provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows a female Aedes aegypti mosquito in the process of acquiring a blood meal from a human host. The The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2016, announced new guidance for doctors whose pregnant patients may […]

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Massachusetts Department of Public Health announced Friday that six southeastern communities in Massachusetts are now at a “high risk” from the Eastern Equine Encephalitis virus.

The communities are in Bristol and Plymouth county. Now, no human or animal cases of Triple E have been reported so far.

Triple E is a rare but serious and possibly deadly disease that can affect people of all ages.

The Department of Public Health is working with local communities and local mosquito control experts to surveil mosquitos in the area and create a public health response.