Six Massachusetts communities at ‘high risk’ of Triple E

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Massachusetts Department of Public Health announced Friday that six southeastern communities in Massachusetts are now at a “high risk” from the Eastern Equine Encephalitis virus.
The communities are in Bristol and Plymouth county. Now, no human or animal cases of Triple E have been reported so far.
Triple E is a rare but serious and possibly deadly disease that can affect people of all ages.
The Department of Public Health is working with local communities and local mosquito control experts to surveil mosquitos in the area and create a public health response.