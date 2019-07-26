Skin cancer on the rise for young women, study says

(WWLP) – Skin cancer rates among young women have dramatically gone up over the years.

According to the American Academy of Dermatology new research showed that between 1970 and 2009 rates of melanoma among women ages 18 to 39 increased 800 percent. That makes it the second most common skin cancer in that age group.

While that sounds scary, skin cancer is curable if caught early. It’s recommended that you get a complete skin survey by a dermatologist especially if there are spots or moles on your skin that are new or changing.

It’s also very important to protect yourself from the sun. One mother told 22News she always makes sure to carry sunscreen with her at all times.

“I wear sunscreen all the time, make sure he’s using sunscreen, it’s important,” Danielle Haag said.

If you plan to be outside you should apply sunscreen 15 to 30 minutes before you go out and reapply it again every couple of hours.

You should use sunscreen with an SPF of at least 15 and if you have fair skin you should use one with an SPF of 30 to 50.