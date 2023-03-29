CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The deadly school shooting in Nashville has led to a multitude of questions including what signs may reveal that a person is a danger to others.

There are typically several factors to be considered when it comes to a person’s mental state and whether or not they may act on thoughts of violence.

According to Sandy Hook Promise, a non-profit created shortly after the Sandy Hook school shooting, there are at least ten indicators that someone may be likely to hurt or kill others. These include:

Suddenly withdrawing from friends, family

Bullying, especially towards those different in race, religion, gender or sexual orientation

Excessive irritability, lack of patience, or becoming quickly angry

Chronic loneliness or social isolation

Expressing persistent thoughts of harming themselves or someone else

Making direct threats

Bragging about access to guns or weapons

Gaining an audience for an attack

Expressing a threat as a plan

Cruelty to animals

22News spoke to Dr. Negar Beheshti with Miravista Behavioral Health who says the process of determining who may actually fit the profile of a school shooter is done case-by-case and is complex.

“It’s very complex to peg. You know if somebody you know lashes out verbally, ‘Oh my gosh, they’re going to be a shooter.’ It’s not like that,” said Beheshti.

Dr. Beheshti highlights that exhibiting just one of the warning signs does not translate to someone inherently becoming violent.