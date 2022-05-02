SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Department of Public Health hosting a kick-off event on Monday for Mental Health Awareness Month. Mayor Domenic Sarno and Health and Human Services Commissioner Helen Cautlon-Harris joined with representatives from local mental health organizations.

The theme for this year’s awareness month is “Back to Basics”, and aims to call attention to easily accessible services in the city.

“There are many resources in the community, there are many ways to look for behavioral health or substance use services,” said Lois Nesci, the CEO of the Gandara Center. “Our agency, Gandara, provides a lot of services in Hampden County, so individuals can visit our website or call our office and we can help direct them where to go.”

Springfield’s Union Station will also be lit up green for the entire month, to help raise awareness about mental health.