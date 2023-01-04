SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Board of Health along with Mayor Domenic Sarno and Health and Human Services Commissioner Helen Caulton-Harris are recommending those with underlying health issues and seniors to wear a mask due to an increase in cases of the Omicron subvariant XBB1.5.

Springfield health officials say this is just a recommendation and masks are not mandatory. This latest mask advisory comes as the CDC states XBB1.5 accounts for about 52.6 percent of all cases in New England between December 18 and December 24. Masks are recommended to be worn through the month of January.

“Commissioner Helen Caulton-Harris and I want to continue to encourage everyone to get their vaccine and booster shots. Out of an abundance of caution for our seniors and those with underlying health conditions and due to the rise in this new COVID XBB1.5 variant, we want to recommend this Non-Mandatory Mask Advisory. We are hopeful and confident that our numbers will remain steady and not spike but we want to be proactive and preventative instead of waiting to react. I want to be clear; this is not a mask mandate; we are not there – yet. It is our hope that we will continue to increase our vaccination and booster numbers and that those critical hospital numbers remain manageable. Again, I ask for everyone to please be respectful and do not ostracize those who feel more comfortable wearing a mask,” stated Sarno.

The City of Springfield has seen an increase in COVID-19 cases over the past five weeks.

Caulton-Harris said, “As we continue to see a troubling trend of increasing cases, especially with this new XBB1.5 COVID variant, the City of Springfield Department of Health and Human Services and the Board of Health is issuing this non-mandatory mask advisory, especially for our seniors and those with underlying health issues. I cannot stress enough, that this virus and all of its’ subvariants are here to stay, much like the Flu, and we must all remain vigilant. This is not a sprint; this is a marathon and unless we get vaccinated, we are at risk. The Department of Health and Human Services will continue to work with all of our community partners to make sure that this life saving vaccine is readily available for everyone. There is still much work to do but together I have the full confidence that if we remain vigilant and take the appropriate actions that is needed, we will get through this stronger and healthier. Again, I ask all of our residents, young and old, get your vaccine and booster shots.”

The Springfield HHS office offers vaccine and booster shots every Tuesday at their office located at 311 State Street from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. You can schedule an appointment or walk-in. The department is also offering $75 gift cards for each person that gets a vaccine or booster shot at the Health Department.