Springfield Police share warning signs, resources for domestic abuse

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Police Department is sharing warnings, resources and services during National Domestic Abuse Violence Awareness Month.

In 2020, Springfield officers were called to more than 8,700 calls for domestic abuse or domestic incidents involving a weapon, an average of 23 calls per day. This year, officers have been called to more than 6,500 domestic violence calls.

“There is zero tolerance for domestic violence in Springfield, and there is always help available to those who need it. We are here to provide whatever kind of assistance or resources we can to support women and men who are victims and survivors of domestic violence,” Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood said. “I encourage anyone who believes they may be a victim or knows someone who may be a victim to reach out to our advocates and the other resources in our area that are available.”

Signs of domestic abuse include:

Constant criticism of the victim and their abilities as a spouse or partner, parent or employee

Overprotectiveness or extreme jealousy

Threatening harm to the victim, or their children, pets, family members, friends or themselves

Sudden anger

Destruction of personal property such as personal papers and memorabilia

Intimidation or manipulation tactics

Physical violence such as hitting, punching, slapping, kicking, shoving, etc.

Preventing the victim from going where they want to when they want to

Forcing or coercing the victim into sex that makes them feel uncomfortable, embarrassed or ashamed

Humiliating or embarrassing the victim in front of others

Trauma can be caused by acts of violence. Traumatic events threaten our sense of safety. Domestic Violence doesn’t just affect you it affects your children and family

An abusive partner may frequently deny or reduce the seriousness of violence in their relationship

Mayor Domenic J. Sarno states, “I am proud to stand with and support Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood, our domestic violence advocates and the brave and dedicated men and women in blue as we continue to offer whatever assistance and resources that are needed to support victims and survivors of domestic violence. Domestic violence is a serious issue and it is important to help bring awareness to the resources and services that are available. Our Springfield Police Department has a dedicated staff of domestic violence advocates to provide help and support to victims and I want to encourage everyone to share this vital and potentially life-saving information, and help educate and bring awareness as we recognize Domestic Violence Awareness Month in our community.”

The Springfield Police Department has a domestic violence team available 24/7. For more specific incidents, you can call the following people:

In an emergency, call 911.

SPD Domestic Violence Coordinator Milta Vargas: 413-735-1519

Senior Domestic Violence Advocate Jennifer Rivera: 413-735-1520, Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Domestic Violence Advocate Sabrina Lopez: 413-735-1510, Monday-Friday, 4 p.m. to midnight

There are several local and national programs and services available to people involved in domestic abuse:

The National Coalition Against Domestic Violence says more than 10 million people in the United States experience physical abuse by a partner ever year. One in three woman and one in four men have experienced some form of physical abuse in a relationship.