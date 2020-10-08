Springfield Public Schools, CVS team up to offer flu shots

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Public Schools and CVS Pharmacy partnership is now offering flu shots to include children three years old and up.

The flu shot clinics will take place in several different schools throughout October. For this school year, the Massachusetts DPH and the DESE are requiring students, kindergarten through 12, to be vaccinated for the flu.

The DPH says that having the flu vaccine during the COVID-19 pandemic will reduce the impact of respiratory illness and protect vulnerable populations.

Tara Robinson of West Springfield told 22News, “I think it has a better environment too, just as far as keeping him safe and feeling more comfortable in a more familiar environment.”

Alexander Robinson of West Springfield said, “I think it’ll make me healthy and safe from the flu. I’m not sure if it’ll hurt.”

You must pre-register before going to one to of the Springfield CVS clinics.