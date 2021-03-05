Springfield residents wear blue to mark Colorectal Awareness Month

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Colorectal cancer is a ruthless killer that stamps out the lives of one out of every three Americans stricken with that disease each year.

It’s predicted that 150,000 American men and women will be diagnosed with colorectal cancer during the coming year.



People you meet wearing blue are calling attention to March being Colorectal Awareness Month.

Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno proudly displayed the blue garments he’s wearing as the mayor mourned the victims taken from their loved ones much too soon.

He told 22News, “To the ones who have lost the battle, get information on preventative help.”

Doctors blame the coronavirus distractions for the sharp decline in colorectal cancer testing this past year. A worrisome trend considering colorectal is the third leading cancerous killer.