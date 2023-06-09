SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Congressman Richard Neal will be at the Springfield VA clinic Friday to highlight the passage of the PACT Act.

He will join U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs officials to talk about how the law is being implemented, and its impact on veterans exposed to burn pits, Agent Orange, and other toxic substances.

The VA says it’s speeding up claim processing to ensure veterans with cancer from toxic exposures are getting access to care. VA Press Secretary Terrence Hayes said all PACT Act-related claims provide coverage for more than 20 new presumptive conditions.

“There’s no evidence required. Bottom line- if you have one of those conditions, come see us for healthcare, but also file your benefit claim today, so you can get the benefit you’ve earned,” Hayes said.

The toxic exposure screenings will take place every five years, but if veterans notice any signs, they can seek immediate help. Hayes says there are thousands of veterans who still haven’t signed up for coverage or filed a claim. He’s urging those who have, to reach out to their fellow service members.

Veterans have already filed 14,000 claims since the PACT Act passed on August 10, 2022. To handle that surge in claims, the VA hired more staff at its regional offices.