State center supporting nurses working with COVID-19 patients

BOSTON (SHNS) – The state agency known as the Betsy Lehman Center for Patient Safety is offering a free six-week support group for nurses working with COVID-19 patients in any health care setting.
“Talking with peers is a proven strategy for coping with stresses, sadness, anger and other difficult feelings,” said Linda Kenney, director of peer support programs at the center. “Many nurses are experiencing these kinds of feelings right now and this virtual support group can help.”
The sessions will run on Wednesday evenings from 8 p.m. to 9:15 p.m. beginning March 10.
Support groups will meet on Zoom using phones, tablets or computers.