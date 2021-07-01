State: First West Nile virus-positive mosquito sample found in Middlesex County

BOSTON (WWLP) – The first West Nile virus-positive mosquito sample of the year has been detected in Middlesex County, state health officials announced Thursday.

The positive virus sample was taken in Medford on June 29. No human or animal cases of the West Nile virus or the Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE), have been reported so far this year. There is no elevated risk level or risk-level change due to the findings, state health officials said.

Although people of all ages can be infected, people over 50-years-old are at higher risk. Massachusetts reported eight human cases of the West Nile virus in 2020. It is usually transmitted from the bite of an infected mosquito.

Symptoms include fever and flu-like illness, but most people infected show no signs.