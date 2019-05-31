State researchers studying digital prescription in midst of opioid crisis

BOSTON (WWLP) – Public health officials are moving forward with their research into electronic prescriptions.

The Department of Public Health wants to reduce opioid access by adding another layer of protection through electronic prescriptions. DPH has been looking into ways to reduce the amount of stolen opioid medication.

Since 2018, DPH officials have been looking at ways to make device prescriptions federally compliant and done on a secure electronic format.

This is an attempt to cut down on prescription fraud that is often done on paper or through a system that does not meet federal security requirements.

The department of public health is also looking into partial-fill prescription regulations.

Under the 2018 “partial fill” rule, an opioid prescription can be separated if the patient requests it.

This authorizes a pharmacist to dispense the remaining portion of a partially filled prescription within 30 days of the prescription issue date.

The new regulations are added to ration opioid medication in an attempt to prevent abuse and addiction.

The department of public health is holding a public hearing on June 27 to discuss how to implement the new regulations.

Find 22News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to reportit@wwlp.com.