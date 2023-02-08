A student works with a patient at the STCC Dental Hygiene Clinic on campus in March 2021. (Courtesy: STCC)

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The dental hygiene program at Springfield Technical Community College will be offering free cleaning services through the month of March.

Beginning this Friday through March 31, basic cleaning services will be free at the Health Science Building on the STCC campus, located at 1 Armory Street in Springfield. You must schedule an appoint by calling 413-755-4900. No insurance is needed.

Students in the dental hygiene program will provide all treatments under the direction of licensed dental hygienists and dentists. The clinic is open Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 8:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.