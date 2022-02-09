STD testing has gone down nationwide

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – During the pandemic testing for Sexually Transmitted Diseases has gone down nationwide.

Doctors at American Family Care in Springfield and West Springfield are reminding people to get tested if they are sexually active.

One in five Americans have an STD and about 26 million new cases are diagnosed every year.

Without widespread testing there is an elevated risk of spread. It’s especially important for young people. In 2018 and 2019 almost half of new STD diagnoses were in people ages 15 to 24.

