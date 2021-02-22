Love Your Heart: Steps to protect your heart during the pandemic

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – February is Heart Month, and all month long, 22News has been highlighting ways you can “Love Your Heart.”

Monday night, 22News will be speaking live with a cardiologist from Cooley Dickinson Hospital. You can tune in starting at 5:00 p.m. on-air or watch online at WWLP.com.

A healthy heart is always important, but perhaps even more so now with the ongoing risk of COVID-19.

22News is working for you with steps you can take to protect your heart during the pandemic.

Love Your Heart

With heart disease serving as a big risk for severe COVID-19 symptoms, scientists say that living a heart-healthy lifestyle can help cope with the coronavirus.

Things like eating a nutritious diet, exercising, and managing your cholesterol can all help keep your heart healthy. Experts also say making a plan and keeping a daily structure can help keep you and your heart on track.

