Love Your Heart: Steps to protect your heart during the pandemic

A healthy heart is always important, but perhaps even more so now with the ongoing risk of COVID-19.

22News is working for you with steps you can take to protect your heart during the pandemic.

With heart disease serving as a big risk for severe COVID-19 symptoms, scientists say that living a heart-healthy lifestyle can help cope with the coronavirus.

Things like eating a nutritious diet, exercising, and managing your cholesterol can all help keep your heart healthy. Experts also say making a plan and keeping a daily structure can help keep you and your heart on track.