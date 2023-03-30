CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A special training was held Thursday evening in Chicopee, to teach people life-saving skills in the event someone is severely bleeding.

Chicopee police and fire departments hosting the ‘Stop the Bleed training. People there learn how to look for life-threatening signs of bleeding, locate a trauma first aid kit, how properly apply a tourniquet, and know what to do when a tourniquet isn’t available.

“A common misconception is that applying the tourniquet, most people think they can only be left on for so long…because it could cause limb ischemia or decreased circulation, but if someone is actively bleeding you can leave it on for many hours,” said Meghan Kalbaugh, Stop the Bleed instructor.

If you are interested in taking part in a ‘Stop the Bleed’ training click here.