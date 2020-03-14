Store shelves wiped clean? Here’s how you can make homemade hand sanitizer

Breaking News
Three state casinos including MGM Springfield to temporarily close
1  of  95
Closings and Delays
Amherst Elementary Schools Amherst Secondary Schools Asnuntuck Community College Belchertown Public Schools Bethany Assembly of God-Agawam Boys & Girls Club Family Center Brimfield Council on Aging Career Tec Center Congregational Church of South Hadley Central Baptist Church-Westfield Chicopee Public Library Chicopee Public Schools Christ Presbyterian Church-Spfld. Christ the King Epiphany-Wilbraham Christ the King Parish-Ludlow Church of Christ Congregational-Granby Easthampton Public Schools Edwards Church Northampton Enfield Public Schools Erving Sch Dist-Union #28 Sch Dist Evangelical Covenant Church Evangelical Covenant Church-Spfld. First Church of Deerfield First Church of Monson First Cong. Church of Huntington First Congregational Church of East Longmeadow First Congregational Church of Hadley First Congregational Church of Shelburne First Congregational Church of Southampton First Lutheran Church-Holyoke Foster Memorial Church-Spfld. Franklin County Technical School Frontier Regional School Gateway Regional School District Gill-Montague Reg School District Girls Inc. of The Valley Greenfield Council on Aging-Sr Ctr Greenfield Moose Family Ctr 997 Greenfield Schools Hadley Public Schools Hadley Senior Community Center Hampden Charter School of Science Hampden-Wilbraham Reg. School District Hampshire Regional School District Hatfield Public Schools Hilltown Cooperative Charter Public School Holy Cross Parish-Spfld. Holy Family Parish-S. Deerfield Holyoke Community Charter School Holyoke Public Schools Holyoke-Chicopee-Spfld. Head Start Hubbard Memorial Library Kidstop Schoolage Program Lilly Library Mahar Regional High School Mary's House of Prayer Mary, Mother of Hope Parish-Spfld. Mittineague Congregational Church-W. Spfld. MLK, Jr. Charter School of Excellence Monson Free Library Orange Elementary Schools Our Lady of Blessed Sacrament Parish-Westfield Our Lady of Fatima-Ludlow Pathfinder Reg Voc-Tech High School Paulo Friere Social Justice Charter School Pope Francis Preparatory School PV Chinese Immersion Charter Sch Rowe Elementary School Sacred Heart Church-Spfld. Second Congregational Church-Palmer Smith Voc. & Agricultural High School South Hadley Public Schools Southwick Congregational Church-UCC Southwick-Tolland-Granville Schools Springfield Prep Charter School Springfield Public Schools St. Anne Parish-Chicopee St. Paul's Unitarian Universalist Church-Palmer St. Peter & St. Casimir Parish-Westfield St. Rose de Lima Parish St. Thomas the Apostle Parish-Palmer St. Thomas the Apostle Parish-W. Spfld. Stone Academy-East Hartford Sts. James and Andrew - Greenfield Trinity United Methodist Church Union 38 School United Congregational Church of Conway Valley West School Ware Public Schools Westfield Public Schools Westfield YMCA Nursery School Westhampton UCC White Oak School Wilbraham United Church Willie Ross School for the Deaf

Store shelves wiped clean? Here’s how you can make homemade hand sanitizer

Health

by: Tyler Thrasher

Posted: / Updated:

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Store shelves across the country are being wiped clean of disinfectant products in the midst of the rapid spreading COVID-19 virus, including products like hand sanitizer.

We got advice from Dr. James Palmieri, the Associate Professor for Microbiology and Immunology at the Edward Via College of Osteopathic Medicine (VT Campus), about creating homemade hand sanitizer with common household items that are also obtainable in pharmacies or supermarket chains.

WHAT YOU NEED:

  1. Go to the sunburn product area at your local pharmacy and purchase aloe vera gel ($3-$6)
  2. Buy a bottle of 70% isopropyl alcohol ($1-$2)
  3. Buy tea tree oil — a popular antibacterial essential oil ($4-$6)

PROCEDURE:

  1. In a container that has a lid: Create a 50/50 mix of isopropyl alcohol and aloe vera gel
  2. Put in 2-3 drops of tea tree oil
  3. Shake for 1 minute
  4. Ready for use

Dr. Palmieri still recommends washing your hands 20 times a day and use the isopropyl alcohol to wipe down your keyboard and cell phones. He also suggests buying baby wipes to clean surfaces.

MORE PREVENTATIVE TIPS FROM VDH:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus COVID-19 Global Cases

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories