AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Eating plain dark chocolate may have health benefits for your heart! Studies show that sweet delight can control cholesterol, lower blood pressure, and reduce the risk of blood clots.

Cleveland Clinic says it’s due to an antioxidant found in cocoa beans called “flavonoids”.

And, that dark chocolate is the least processed and has the highest flavonoid-filled cocoa of most chocolates.

It has to have at least 35% cocoa to be called dark. The remainder is cocoa butter, sugar, vanilla, or other flavorings. Milk may be added to soften the texture. And with valentine’s day Tuesday, many will be stocking up on chocolate, despite the 12% increase due to inflation.

“Yeah, I think it is a good way to get a health benefit and a tasty little treat too,” said Chera Collins of Westfield. Chocolate with over 70% cocoa packs the best punch for your health, but it’s recommended you enjoy it in small amounts.

